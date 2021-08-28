US Bancorp DE Sells 171,572 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,819,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,572 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $322,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,768,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

