Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.96 on Friday, hitting $227.33. 383,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,662. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.01.

