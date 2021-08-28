Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,879 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $138,670,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,913 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,645,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.73.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

