Lead Wallet Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1.03 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.