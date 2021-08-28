NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,510,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

