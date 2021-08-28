AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 819,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,982. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

