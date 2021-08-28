O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 26,352 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,206 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $7,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,660,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,262,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $56,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $36.16. 1,214,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,567. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.