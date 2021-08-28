O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.94 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,900,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

PM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.10. 2,994,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,932. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

