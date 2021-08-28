O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $7.60 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 63,538 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $55,565,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 272,999 shares during the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $15,595,320.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,671,060.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,069,627 shares of company stock worth $167,029,830. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,268,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,131,102. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

