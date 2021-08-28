Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 683,434 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 311,587 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $79,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 493,135 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $57,169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 31,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

