Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

OTCMKTS FSNUY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $13.34. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

