Analysts Anticipate The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,505. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $76.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.