Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,043,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $183,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,556,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,923. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

