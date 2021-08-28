Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after buying an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after buying an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.14. 1,663,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,920. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.85 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.