Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.53. 5,911,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.