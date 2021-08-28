McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.14% of McDonald’s worth $248,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $237.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

