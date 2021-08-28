iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is US Bancorp DE’s 5th Largest Position

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,453,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.09. 1,043,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

