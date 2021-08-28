Bonfida (FIDA) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $206.64 million and $1.81 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for about $4.58 or 0.00009341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bonfida has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 999,096,736 coins and its circulating supply is 45,096,736 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bonfida

