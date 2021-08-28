$898.97 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post $898.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $917.20 million and the lowest is $865.02 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.13.

CRL stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $436.75. 223,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,292. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.49. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $443.56.

In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,657 shares of company stock worth $18,959,620. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,153 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 10,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 35,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

