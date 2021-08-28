Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,968. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

