Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will post sales of $39.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.90 million and the lowest is $39.40 million. Heritage Commerce reported sales of $36.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year sales of $153.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.77 million to $154.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $158.67 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $165.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,733. The stock has a market cap of $690.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.19. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

