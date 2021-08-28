Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Rises By 88.3%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the July 29th total of 164,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 515.0 days.

Shares of Orbia Advance stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. Orbia Advance has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Company Profile

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

