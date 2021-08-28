iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 92.1% in August

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the July 29th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 179.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAFNF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.42.

OTCMKTS:IAFNF remained flat at $$58.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

