Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.60 billion and the lowest is $11.46 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted sales of $10.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $46.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.95 billion to $46.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $48.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.85 billion to $49.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.60. 6,863,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

