TrustToken (TRU) Price Up 45.8% Over Last Week

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TrustToken

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

