Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.84 million.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,784. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.90.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

