salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,106 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $71,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.53. 7,992,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,820. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

