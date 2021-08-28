MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The firm has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

