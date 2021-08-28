Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 125 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.43. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.