Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 222,519 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Molina Healthcare worth $95,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.74. 320,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $283.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

