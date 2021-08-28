$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.74 billion and the lowest is $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.09 billion to $18.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.09 billion to $19.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after buying an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after buying an additional 1,318,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

