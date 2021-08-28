HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $39.85 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001802 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded down 7% against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $2.33 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.26 or 0.99972406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.00485439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00355922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.00856368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004697 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.