Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 94,622 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $128,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $4,365,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,677,000 after acquiring an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,030,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,298,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.