DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,792 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Adobe worth $278,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $658.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $662.61. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

