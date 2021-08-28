Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,816 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.73. 1,085,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $289.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

