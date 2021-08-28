MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.84. 63,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,983. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $651,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MGP Ingredients stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

