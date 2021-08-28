Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Decreases By 50.0%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $$10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

