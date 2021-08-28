AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.53.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

