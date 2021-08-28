Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 29th total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.3 days.

ENRFF stock remained flat at $$6.18 during midday trading on Friday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24.

ENRFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

