Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth $6,792,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $6.40 on Friday, reaching $423.83. The stock had a trading volume of 893,148 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.77. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.