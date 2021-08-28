AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) vs. AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Head-To-Head Survey

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AAC Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AAC Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.48 billion 2.61 $218.32 million $0.18 29.78 AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 10.34 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AAC Technologies and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.10%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies 11.21% 14.98% 8.46% AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AAC Technologies beats AmpliTech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments. The company researches, develops, manufactures, and sells acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories and components; and offers electroplating services. Its products include stereo sound, glass and metal processing, haptic, optic, digital microphone, and RF antenna products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

