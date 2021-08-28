Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

FLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.46. The company had a trading volume of 331,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,694. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $384.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

