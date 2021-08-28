Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SBRA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 1,497,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,904. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.88.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

