Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,335 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $551,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $23,188,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.61. 2,349,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.11. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

