Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after buying an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $25,324,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.40. The company had a trading volume of 275,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,304. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.54.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

