Gs Investments Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.0% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,890.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,623.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

