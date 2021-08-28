The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.5% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.08. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.