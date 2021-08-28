Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 185,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

MO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 5,911,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

