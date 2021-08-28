Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
DPDW remained flat at $$0.71 during midday trading on Friday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. Deep Down has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
About Deep Down
