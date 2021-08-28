Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,477,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Dufry stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.43. 319,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58. Dufry has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUFRY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Dufry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dufry has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

